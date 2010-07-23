Popular

Alan Wake vs Deadly Premonition – 12 startling similarities

One of 2010’s best horror games has a disturbing amount in common with its best-worst


Above: Separated at birth?

Obviously, the two games were released too close together for one to have actually inspired the other – Deadly Premonition came out in February, Alan Wake in May – but that only makes their similarities weirder. How is it that a game hailed as one of 2010’s smartest could have so much in common with one of its stupidest? How could a game that’s been in development since the PS2 era share traits with a game that looks like it was released during the PS2 era? We’re not sure. All we know is that…

Mikel Reparaz

