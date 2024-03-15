After a chaotic launch, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection devs admit "critical errors" were made as it works to address multiplayer issues and "increase network stability"

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection developer Aspyr has released a statement acknowledging the major issues that the game collection has been facing since it launched yesterday, promising that improvements to network stability are on the way.

In case you missed it, numerous players reported that at the game collection's launch, it was nearly impossible to play the multiplayer modes, with PC players struggling to grab one of just 192 spaces spread across three available servers. Some claimed that, for a time, there were no servers available at all for Star Wars: Battlefront 1, making playing online in the 2004 re-release a distant dream. Although more servers became available within the hours after this, the damage was done, and Steam reviewers claimed that even when they were finally able to connect, the multiplayer experience was still very shaky.

Now though, Aspyr has spoken out about these problems, putting them down to experiencing "critical errors with our network infrastructure" at launch. It explains: "The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser.

"Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages."

At the time of writing, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has fallen to an 'Overwhelmingly Negative' review rating on Steam, with just 19% of the 4,025 reviews being positive. It's not just the multiplayer issues that have been bothering players, either, as it's also been noted that the collection demands around eight times more storage space than the original releases put together, which is far from ideal.

For now, Aspyr is asking that players use the official support team request form to log bugs and issues. We'll just have to hope that the overall experience gets smoothed out quickly.