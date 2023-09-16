Absolutely adorable ocean clean-up game finally gets a release date and I can't wait to have an alternative to Power Wash Simulator

This adorable ocean clean-up game, which I've been watching for a while, has finally got a release date, and I can't wait to care for all the critters.

On September 16, aka 'World Cleanup Day', Loddlenaut developer Moon Lagoon and publisher Secret Mode announced when we can finally get our hands on the satisfying indie. You may recognise this one as it regularly appears at the Wholesome Direct showcases and we highlighted it earlier this year as a cuter Power Wash Simulator alternative with little creatures to care for .

In honor of World Cleanup Day, Secret Mode has announced that we can finally play Loddlenaut on November 16, 2023, via Steam . Along with this announcement, we also got a new trailer for the game that once again introduced us to GUP-14, the planet we'll get to explore, and more of the adorable little Loddles that need cleaning up and caring for after an evil mega-corporation destroyed their habitat.

Alongside this trailer, Secret Mode has also released a beach clean-up video which - alongside the marine charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) - sees a number of game developers work together to clear litter and plastic from Brighton beach in the UK.

If you didn't already get the vibe from the trailer above, Loddlenaut looks like it'll be an incredibly serene experience. As a Loddlenaut, players will need to clean up pollution from the ocean floor using a variety of high-tech underwater tools and rescue the little Loddles along the way. Once rescued, it's now your job to care for the little guys as they need feeding and naming, and will eventually evolve into different species of Loddle.

I've been looking forward to this game for a while, so I'm really excited for it to be finally released in full before the end of the year. In the meantime, you can find out even more about Loddlenaut and support the devs working on it by following them on Twitter and wishlisting it on Steam.