A Way Out director lambasts Xbox Series X's "confusing" name: "What the f*** is going on"

In an interview promoting his upcoming game It Takes Two , Josef Fares also found time to share unapologetic confusion about Xbox Series X's name.

The studio boss of Hazelight, which previously created A Way Out , was talking with IGN about how the next generation of consoles influenced work on It Takes Two. If you aren't familiar, It Takes Two casts two co-op players as a married couple whose relationship is on the rocks and who have also been turned into dolls. Fares - who is otherwise famous for saying "fuck the Oscars" on stage at The Game Awards 2017 next to a visibly uncomfortable Geoff Keighley - was not all that bothered by it.

“I don't really care about consoles. I care about games. Of course I wish we could have looked more into the new consoles [for It Takes Two]," Fares told IGN. "I'm just happy they are more powerful, because it takes a lot of time when a console is not really powerful enough, but what I like about the new generation is that they are powerful, that we can focus on them. But to be honest with you, they came in so late in our production – of course it's going to look better on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we didn't really have the time to adjust them and make the PS5 version special, or the Xbox blah blah… Whatever they call the Xbox Series.

“That's a fucking confusing name. What the fuck's going on with Microsoft? They're losing it, man. What the fuck is going on? Like Series S, X, Mex, Next. I mean, who knows this? Come on. Madness. Call it the Microsoft Box and that's it. I don't know. It's a total fucking mess. Trust me, even them, they're confused in their offices. What is this X, S... I don't know, what the fuck.”

Then they went back to talking about It Takes Two, which is set to hit Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and PC on March 26. Fares also teased that the studio's next project is "something totally else" from its last two games, and work on it will begin next month.