8 genius options that would make games better

How do you make a game better? Improved design? More advanced AI? By giving it a story that doesn't suck? Yes. All of those things. But there are a few small things that could be implemented easily that would absolutely make games and gaming better. Those small things are known as options. In video games, options are non-mandatory switches that turn an element of the game either on or off. Like subtitles. Or the option to play on 'Easy' or 'Hard' instead of 'Normal'. You know what I'm talking about.

These are 8 options that would absolutely make playing games a more enjoyable experience. Probably.

Never die

Think about it. Death in games is just for show. It's completely inconsequential and nothing more than an inconvenience. A hollow punishment. In fact, there's no such thing as death in games. Real death is the end. No more. Kaput. It doesn't mean stop what you're doing for a bit then carry on where you left off. Let's face it, in games we're already IMMORTAL. A 'Never Die' option would just cut out the whole annoying menu-based process of reviving our character. Makes perfect sense.

Vegetarian

With animal cruelty seemingly on the rise in games lately - just look at Monster Hunter and Red Dead Redemption - as a tofu-munching animal lover I've found myself wishing that there could be another way. And there is. The vegetarian option would simply replace all animals in a game with pieces of cheese. Veggies could kill and skin a lump of brie with a clear conscience.

QTE alert

Because there's nothing more frustrating than a QTE being sprung on you without warning and it resulting in death. Or at least gaming's inconsequential version of death. The option to switch on QTE alerts would at least give those of us with lazy reaction times a fighting chance.

Hide game you're playing from friends

If I want to play Hannah Montana: The Movie, that's my business. Although it would be nice to make sure no one was aware of my secret Montana shame. An option to remove or hide from 'friends' any online evidence that an embarrassing game has been played would save a lot of blushes. And denial. And lies.