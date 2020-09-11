6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend (September 11)

Welcome to our weekly round-up of the best movies and shows currently streaming on Netflix, Amazon, and Disney. This week, we have a Katherine Ryan-led new comedy, a live-action retelling of a classic tale, plus an intergalactic mission. We do, after all, love a bit of variety in our lives – especially when we're spending every day working from our bedroom/living room/study/cupboard under the stairs.

The Duchess – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Katherine Ryan leads this comedy that sees the comedian playing a semi-biographical version of herself. In the series, she's a foul-mouthed single mother who decides to have another child to keep her first one company. The problem, though, is finding the right semen donor to have the second child with.

Away – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Away stars Hilary Swank as Emma Green, an astronaut leading a three-year mission to Mars. It's not necessarily the journey that's the hard part, but the agonising pain of leaving those Emma loves behind. Each episode goes on to spotlight a different character embarking on the same mission – and each one will have you in tears.

Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute to a King – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

ABC’s tribute to Chadwick Boseman – marking the life and legacy of the Black Panther actor – is now available to stream on Disney Plus. Originally airing on August 30 after Boseman’s untimely death at the age of 43, the 45-minute, Tribute to a King, examines the impact he had on fans and faces all around the world in his roles as T’Challa in the MCU and beyond.

Along the way, celebrities and friends of the actor share how Boseman enriched their lives with acts of kindness and compassion. It’s not easy to find on Disney Plus, though. Head over to Black Panther and you’ll find it tucked away under “Extras.” Once you’ve found it, you’ll discover a fitting tribute to a fantastic actor and, crucially, a fantastic man who had so much more to give.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – Netflix

Available: US

The second movie in Dreamwork’s beloved trilogy takes place five years after the first and introduces Hiccup’s long-lost mother Valka alongside Drago Bludvist, a madman looking to conquer the world. Our inventive hero has gained confidence since we last saw him, and leads his friends and their dragon companions into exciting adventures, but they don’t last long when Bludvist discovers they pose a threat to his plans. Expect new and creative dragon species alongside that iconic string-heavy soundtrack.

Christopher Robin – Disney Plus

Available: US

Who doesn't love Winnie the Pooh? Well, Christopher Robin, that's who! Actually, that's not entirely true. The imaginative young boy-turned-Ewan McGregor is living a mundane life, working the old nine-to-five, and has forgotten how to have fun. But, on a trip back home to the country, he rediscovers his bestest friend, the honey-loving Pooh. This live-action version is supremely charming and reminds us all, no matter how old you are, about what's actually important in life.

Honey Boy – Amazon Prime

Available: UK

Written by Shia LaBeouf himself, Honey Boy tackles the actors own relationship with his father and growing up in the spotlight. Directed by Alma Har’el in her narrative feature debut, the movie stars LaBeouf as his own father, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, and FKA Twigs. It’s a heart-wrenching exploration of forgiveness, as LaBeouf wrote the script as a form of therapy whilst in rehab. At a tight 90 minutes, it’s well worth your time this weekend to watch this moving portrayal of adolescence and a career-making performance from, well, everyone.