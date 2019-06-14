50% off everything at ThinkGeek (because it's shutting down)

Big deals Get 50% off everything at ThinkGeek

Sad news: ThinkGeek is shutting down. Well, kinda. The store is moving over to a partnership with GameStop in the US, and is closing its website for good. What does that mean for us? Well, aside from having to buy merch from actual stores, it looks like there's a site-wide discount of 50%. Yes, everything on the site is half-price right now. Everything. This will run until stock is sold out, or the site closes, so you should act quickly if you want to pick up a bargain or seven. When you checkout, just use the code: MOVINGDAY and you'll get 50% slashed off the cost of your order.

There are some pretty funky pieces of gaming merch at ThinkGeek, so you'll find something for yourself. What's even better is that you can stock up on a belated Father's Day gift, if you act quick and have a dad who is into his geek culture. At the very least, you can maybe stock up early on birthday or Christmas presents for friends and family.

ThinkGeek is shutting down the website on July 4, so you have until then to take advantage of the sale. It's actually keeping 40 physical stores open across the US, which is an odd reversal of the normal shift online. There's load more information on the site. For now, here are some of our favorite deals.

There's way too much goodness to choose from here, so head over to the store and find your own bargains. We'll be busy supping coffee out of Cuphead's loveable head. Just remember to add the code: MOVINGDAY when you checkout.

