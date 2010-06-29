15 Movies For Secret Cinema

The Venue: Stringfellows, made up to look like Tony Montana’s Babylon nightclub

The Costumes: 80s vintage: loud shirts and medallions for the fellas, slinky low-cut dresses for the ladies.

The Events: Chainsaw-wielding thugs in the loos, tables full of blow (actually, Sherbet Dip), a pitched battle at the end of the show: machine guns versus 'little friend.'

Scene That Could Spoil The Party: There’s always one moron who thinks he’s actually Tony Montana. Avoid him.