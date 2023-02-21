120 hours in, one Fire Emblem veteran finally discovered two very basic Three Houses features

A streamer has only just discovered two crucial abilities in Fire Emblem: Three Houses after 120 hours.

That streamer would be the brilliantly-named LouiseyHannah, who found herself in some unfortunate circumstances earlier this week. The streamer is no doubt a Fire Emblem: Three Houses veteran, but even veterans can miss the fact that there's a button for sprinting while exploring Garreg Mach monastery in the strategy game.

Veterans can also miss out, as it happens, the ability to change unit's positions on the battlefield before a fight. Yes, it turns out you really can go 120 hours in Fire Emblem: Three Houses having missed something that the game explains to you via a tutorial after less than five hours.

It turns out a lot of LouiseyHannah's viewers were similarly shocked. "YOU CAN SWAP CHARACTER POSITIONS?!" one Twitter response reads. Wait, what?! Like really? I have to try it ASAP. Luckily, I only have about 10 hours in...." says another Twitter user.

"I really appreciate the work your mods do and the respect your chat has to not tell you these things. it leads to such amazing moments," says on Twitch viewer. They're not wrong - it's actually a pretty impressive feat for not a single viewer in an entire audience to explain or 'backseat game' a playthrough for a Twitch streamer in over 120 hours.

We can't help but wonder what, if any, features players are missing in Fire Emblem Engage after dozens of hours with the latest game in the series. Perhaps someone's managed to completely forget about equipping the Emblem Rings, or overlooked Support conversations around Somniel. Hey, there aren't many worse places to discover a key feature after 100+ hours than in front of a live audience.

