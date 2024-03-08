11 years later, nothing has rivaled the swansong expansion for my favorite sci-fi RPG series

When I think about a moment in a game that deeply affected me – I'm talking tears streaming down my face, an ache in my chest, just inconsolable – one scene always comes to mind. Standing at the docking bay, looking out over the Normandy ship, Shepard quietly reflects on everything they've been through with the crew in Mass Effect 3. The final fight is on the horizon and the fate of the galaxy still hangs in the balance, but right now, it's all about appreciating the time they were able to spend with those they care about. "The best times of my life were spent on that ship. Been a damn good ride," Garrus says, before walking away with the rest of the party. "The best," Shepard replies shortly after, as they stand alone before their ship. I couldn't have put it better myself. Playing through the trilogy really was a damn good ride all those years ago, and it still is just as engaging to play now as it ever was.

It's a moment that's forever lodged in my heart, and just writing about it is getting me all choked up again. If I even hear a single note from the score that plays during their conversation, tears are almost always guaranteed. This month marks 12 years since the release of Mass Effect 3, and 11 since the arrival of the Citadel DLC that brought us this particular scene. The anniversary of its launch got me thinking about how much I needed the expansion when it came around, and even after all these years, nothing has ever really topped BioWare's swansong addition that let me say a proper goodbye to my favorite sci-fi RPG trilogy. When it comes to expansions, Mass Effect 3: Citadel is still the very best in my eyes.

"I should go"

(Image credit: EA)

Say what you will about Mass Effect 3 and its endings, but I loved the third installment. Mass Effect 2 is an all-time favorite of mine that took the series to new heights, bringing us closer than ever to a crew of characters thanks to its high stakes suicide mission. Naturally that meant that when Mass Effect 3 came around, expectations were high. But even so, I had the best time with it. I enjoyed every opportunity it gave me to spend more time with the characters I'd gotten to know so well as I tried to prepare myself for the eventual end. When the Citadel expansion came around a year later, it felt like such a fitting finale, rounding off the RPG with a memorable shore leave adventure that took us away from the war and the reapers to throw a party and get some much-needed R&R.

Of course, trouble always finds its way to Shepard and soon enough, you get swept up in a wild conspiracy. From an undercover stint at a casino to an encounter with your own clone, it's an absolute riot; packed full of self-aware jokes that poke fun at the long established habits of the cast – like Garrus' obsession with calibrations, or Shepard's overuse of the line, "I should go" (which is a personal favorite). Happily, you do also get to spend a lot of time with the crew, both on the Citadel and in the swanky apartment lent to you by admiral Anderson. Inviting up each crew member and spending some down time with them is a treat, as is the party you get to throw to see out the expansion just before the bittersweet scene that had me sobbing. With its blend of action, hijinks, humor, and heartwarming moments, it's everything I could ever want from an expansion and more.

Fond farewell

(Image credit: EA)

That's not to say that we haven't gotten some stellar expansions in the years since. The Trespasser DLC in Dragon Age: Inquisition, for example, is about as close as it gets to the heights of the Citadel in Mass Effect 3. Superbly finishing up the story of the fantasy RPG, Trespasser also leaves off on a moving group shot of the companions, and then sets up what's to come in Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The Witcher 3 also had a very strong showing in this department with both the Hearts of Stone and Blood Wine expansions, the latter of which brought Geralt's epic adventure to a memorable close.

I'm sure there are many, many other examples I could pluck out of the last 10 years, and everyone will have an expansion that forever sticks in their mind – regardless of how long ago it was released. But for me, nothing has had quite as much of an impact from a personal perspective. It likely speaks to my great love for Mass Effect overall, but everything about the Citadel DLC just feels like a big love letter to the trilogy and to us as the players. Not only did it let me enjoy the company of characters I'd come to care about a lot over the years, but it also let me bid farewell to a series that has meant so much to me in the most fitting way. 11 years later, I'm still thinking about that one scene. You're right Shepard, experiencing the Mass Effect trilogy really was "the best".

