10 years later, one of the scariest indie horror games ever is coming back in Unreal Engine 5, and I'm not prepared

Slender: The Arrival is one of the scariest indie horror games I've ever played, and it's coming back with a "huge update" built in Unreal Engine 5 sometime this October.

I'll never forget the first time I encountered the nightmare-inducing Slender Man, based on the infamous creepypasta, during my early college years. I was at a friend's house with another buddy, and we were playing the original Slender: The Eight Pages. The bite-sized concept game is still considered one of the best horror games ever made, even though it would soon seem like a demo for the much more fleshed-out sequel, Slender: The Arrival.

I remember the three of us taking turns playing the game with the lights out alone while the others listened carefully from behind a nearby closed door, stifling laughter when the unlucky player inevitably shrieked in horror at Slender-Man appearing on screen, which he did sparsely enough so as never to be predictable.

My own time on the hot chair was one of the most unnerving gaming experiences I've had even to this day, and the 2013 sequel effectively takes the same foundation and expands it into a more traditional "game" with a storyline and different levels. I mean it sincerely when I say I'm not prepared for the Unreal Engine 5 update coming this spooky season.

"We are thrilled to announce that Slender: The Arrival, the spine-chilling horror game that has captivated millions of players, is about to become even more terrifyingly immersive," says developer Blue Isle Studios. "Brace yourselves for a huge update coming this October as we introduce a complete visual overhaul utilizing the latest and greatest technologies and Unreal Engine 5.2."

It's unclear if there are any additional features beyond the fresh coat of paint, nor has Blue Isle confirmed what platforms the remake/remaster will be available on. Slender: The Arrival is available on pretty much everything, including Android and iOS mobile platforms, but since the update is built in Unreal Engine 5, I'd imagine this one will be exclusive to current-gen consoles and PC. Again, no platforms have been confirmed as of yet though.

