10 things you need to know about Halo: Reach

Bungie has finally released concrete details on what will arguably be the biggest game on 360 this year, Halo: Reach. In the latest installment in the award-winning, mega-selling series, you’re back in the armour of a Spartan and the story rewinds to the early days of the momentous human/Covenant conflict.

The big news is that you’ll be a member of a crack team of Spartans fighting for their lives when they run into the Covenant’s advance invasion party. It’ll also feature brand new weapons and enemies and will be made using an entirely new engine. Fans are already clamouring to get to grips with the beta version of the multiplayer mode.