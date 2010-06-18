10 Surprising Movie Artists

The Art: Cry Macho (detail), 1989

A 24x24-inch reproduction of Pearce’s original painting, this print depicts a desperado who’s definitely in touch with his sensitive side. We’d guess maybe he’d lost his sombrero, but that’s clearly not the case.

Don’t Give Up The Day Job? Actually, Brosnan has painted for donkey’s years after training as a commercial artist, so he knows his way around a canvas. Besides, the hefty sums his work fetches ($995 for this one) help out his favoured charities - we reckon he should keep hold of the brushes for a good while yet.