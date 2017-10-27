Win a new Doctor Who book about the Daleks!

Described as “The Astounding Untold History of the Greatest Enemies of the Universe”, new BBC Books publication Dalek is the ultimate celebration of the Doctor’s deadliest foes.

Lavishly illustrated with new CG-style illustrations and concept art for the series, Dalek retells the history of the fascist pepperpots from the planet Skaro. It also goes behind-the-scenes to discuss such subjects as how the Daleks were created for the series and how their grating voices are achieved, and looks at Dalek merchandise and their spin-off appearances in other media. Plus, there are new comic strips and short stories – including tales by former Doctor Who script editors Terrance Dicks and Eric Saward!

Dalek is available to buy now, RRP £35.00. Thanks to BBC Books we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.