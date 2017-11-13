"What kind of sick show is this?!" – The internet reacts (and tries not to cry) to The Walking Dead season 8, episode 4

We weren’t prepared for this. The Walking Dead season 8 has been (typically) going at a shambling pace for this season – but episode 4 stepped things up a notch in a big way. There will be spoilers and, now that everyone has the wonder of 280 characters at their fingertips, plenty more to say about that moment and everything else that happened in The Walking Dead season 8, episode 4.

Are the spoilerphobes gone? Good. Can we all address the big, dead tiger in the room? RIP Shiva, you’ve gone to CGI heaven. Let Viserion and Henry Cavill’s Justice League moustache keep you company.

Shiva me timbers

Animal deaths in TV shows are never fun. It was the case, too, with Shiva, being mauled by suddenly-aggressive walkers who had spent half the episode trying to break the world record for the slowest walk EVER. As you can imagine, fans of the tiger were a bit upset.

The worst death of the entire series. RIP Shiva #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/RwQn51pBK413 November 2017

Out of all the characters we’ve lost along the way...Shiva’s death hurt me the most #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OUamGBucSR13 November 2017

Ok, Shiva needs to come back as a Zombie Tiger 🐯 like Viserion came back as a Zombie Dragon 🐉 on Game of Thrones - it's the only way to make this right. #TheWalkingDead 🧟‍♂️13 November 2017

So a tiger in any other episode can take on gunmen, walkers and humans like nothing, but all of a sudden gets overtaken by 5 slow ass zombies in a puddle? Talk about shitty fucking writing... #TheWalkingDead13 November 2017

*Guy gets split in half: doesn’t blink an eye*Shiva dies: what kind of sick show is this?!#TheWalkingDead13 November 2017

Walkers gonna walk...

My dream, one day, is to commission a study into the ever-decreasing speed of the undead in this show. While never quite at 28 Days Later-levels of ferocity, I’m sure they were quicker than they conveniently were for Ezekiel’s escape. And everyone else seems to agree…

How all these fresh walkers so slow? Season one walkers went at a slow jog. #TheWalkingDead13 November 2017

Luckily for King Ezekiel #TheWalkingDead zombies walk slow pic.twitter.com/hSa6NX4Nvg13 November 2017

Like Christmas come early for Carol fans

Carol has consistently been the greatest thing about this show for some time now. She got a chance to really shine in this episode, too, with a few neat shootouts and a couple of will they/won’t they moments to keep the audience guessing.

Carol is the MVP of this whole series, Hands down #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/aQRfes7caX13 November 2017

In a world full of everyone else, don’t be an everyone else, be a Carol. Always be a Carol #TWD #thewalkingdead13 November 2017

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW CAROL HEARD DARYLS MOTORCYCLE AND COULDNT HELP BUT SMILE #TheWalkingDead13 November 2017

Driving me insane

There’s barely even time to mention the mini car chase that topped off the episode. Walkers + cars = a bad time.

Still a better driver than Lori. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KYQEcn0L4U13 November 2017

No one can decide whether this show is good anymore

Good? Bad? Either way, we’ve spent 8 years going down this long, tortuous road – and we’re not stopping now.

That was a better episode. #TheWalkingDead13 November 2017

3rd straight awful episode. #TheWalkingDead13 November 2017

Well, you can't accuse this episode of being boring. Wow! #TheWalkingDead13 November 2017

I seriously don’t know if I can continue to watch #TheWalkingDead anymore. It is so ridiculous and it’s the same thing over and over. So boring and predictable.13 November 2017

Something happened, and it was awful.#TheWalkingDead13 November 2017

