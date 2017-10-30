Spelunky 2's coming to PS4 for a whole new round of procedural cave adventures

Making a sequel for a game with a theoretically infinite number of levels is a tricky proposition, but if anything can do it, it's Spelunky 2. The surprise sequel was announced in the lead up to the PlayStation Live from Paris Games Week 2017 presentation via a brief trailer, teasing some familiar characters and objects that should get seasoned spelunkers excited.

It looks like the new main character is the child of the cover-star Spelunker from the first game. There's also some little bits of iconography that should please dedicated players - climbing gloves, coins with King Yama's face on them, and even a good old eggplant. Doing as much of the game as possible while carrying an eggplant was a whole thing, it's a long story.

Spelunky originally came out as a free PC game in 2008 but the updated version that arrived in 2012 solidified its status as a true phenomenon. If you haven't played it… you really should. The gist is that it's a super-tough platformer about exploring a surprisingly deep cave. It rewards forethought and situational awareness just as much as it does a cool head and fast reflexes. And every time you die, you have to start over from the beginning, exploring all-new layouts. If that sounds familiar, it's probably because Spelunky helped kick off a big trend of similarly structured "roguelite" games like Enter the Gungeon and Dead Cells.

Spelunky 2 doesn't have a release date at the moment, but you'll be able to play it on PS4 whenever it does arrive.