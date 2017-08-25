Prepare for "a darker, more terrifying approach" to zombies in Call Of Duty WW2

If human conflict is at the heart of the Call Of Duty series, then Zombies is its churning guts. Expect a new take on the classic mode from Call Of Duty WW2 thanks to the horror pedigree of the men leading its development this time around.

"Glenn [Schofield] and I, and a lot of the Sledgehammer team, made Dead Space," explains Michael Condrey, studio head at Sledgehammer Games. "So we’re excited to put our stamp on Zombies, that’s sort of where our legacy lies, in a darker, more terrifying approach."

The story this time around is inspired by the Monuments Men, the historical group that went on to be the subject of a terrible George Clooney movie. "There was a group of men and women, scientists and academics, searching for stolen art by the Germans during the war," says Condrey. "Our Nazi Zombies is a story about the MFAA going deep into Germany to discover some stolen art and they find much more than they bargained for."

Condrey admits that the team working on the Zombies section of the game still scare themselves, and he's committed to terrifying long time fans too. "We hope we will scare you a few times. You’ll have to let us know, but that’s our goal."

Call Of Duty WW2 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3.