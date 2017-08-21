Overwatch's next map is Junkertown - ready to escort an explosive payload?

As suspected, Junkertown will indeed be the next map in Overwatch. A new animated short, starring the Aussie duo Junkrat and Roadhog, has confirmed the locale and even given us a bit of lore behind why players will be escorting a particularly explosive payload this time around. Enjoy:

I gotta say, I'm enjoying the Looney Tunes vibe from this short. Where other Overwatch videos have been pretty serious, this lets two of the game's most ridiculous characters shine, and the rapid-fire jokes land. I also appreciate the use of Junkrat's Scarecrow skin and Roadhog's Sharkbait skin - I imagine players lucky enough to have snagged those will now feel a little prouder wearing them into battle.

Here's the official description of the map: "Junkertown is an Escort map located in the harsh and unforgiving Australian Outback. Constructed from the remains of a destroyed omnium, it's now the home to a band of lawless scavengers known as the Junkers, led by their cutthroat Queen. When they aren’t pillaging the omnium's skeleton for anything of value, the Junkers blow off steam in the Scrapyard—a massive gladiatorial arena whose combatants fight for glory, riches...and to survive."

And last but certainly not least, enjoy some screenshots of the new battlefield.