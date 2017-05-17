Middle-earth: Shadow of War's open world looks waaaaay better than the first game's

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is showing off its improved and expanded open world in a new trailer, and I gotta say, things look much better this second time around. Not that there was anything particularly bad about the environments in Shadow of Mordor, mind you. But this just seems to have a lot more variety and the keeps that dominate the skyline make for impressive visuals. In fact, I think I feel a song coming on...

I can show you the wooooorld / Grimy, filthy, infeeeesteeeed / Tell me Bright Lord, now when did you last cut off an orc's heeeeaaad?

And what will you be doing out among those hills and valleys? Why not watch 16 minutes of gameplay and see for yourself? Based on our time checking out Wardor (come on, it's a good nickname), we think it might even solve open world gaming's biggest problem.