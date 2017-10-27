Just one week left to back your top games of 2017 in The Golden Joystick Awards

If you haven't voted for your favorite games in The 2017 Golden Joystick Awards yet, drop everything.There's just one week left to make your voice heard, back your top games and claim a free ebook worth up to £15.99.

VOTE NOW: Make your voice heard in The Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP

One of the biggest categories is Ultime Game of the Year, and the competition for 2017 is stiff. This week's big releases Super Mario Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins are doing battle with Destiny 2, Dishonored 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Monument Valley 2, Persona 5, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Resident Evil 7, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and What Remains of Edith Finch. Which will you choose?

As for that free book, everyone who votes will have the chance to claim a free ebook. Your choices include Edge Magazine's 'The 100 Greatest Videogames', 'The PlayStation Book, 2nd Edition', PC Gamer's 'The Best PC Games Ever', 'Nintendo Switch', 'The Ultimate Guide to Minecraft vol. 20', and 'The Retro Gamer Book of Arcade Classics, 2nd Edition'. You'll receive instructions for claiming your choice via email once you've finished voting.

You can watch the Golden Joystick Awards livestream on November 17th. Taking place in London's Bloomsbury Big Top and hosted by comedian and Assassin's Creed star Danny Wallace, you'll get to enjoy the ceremony as well as interviews, trailers and more.