Horizon Zero Dawn: Frozen Wild's new skill tree is focused on making your mount more useful

Horizon Zero Dawn's first expansion isn't just bringing new story content when it arrives on November 7 - it's also expanding Aloy's skill tree too. In the base game, Skills were organised into three headings: Prowler, Brave, and Forager. But, in the Frozen Wilds, there’s a brand new set called Traveller.

This new skill tree is focused on making your mounted experience a better one. Getting off your trusty metal steed to pick up loot or crafting materials will soon be a thing of the past with the new skills on offer.

There are eight in total for this new set, including the following abilities:

Mounted pick-up: allows you to harvest and loot without having to dismount

Shard salvager: allows you to deconstruct items that you find in the wild without needing to find a vendor or drop them on the ground to make inventory space

Expert carver: Increases you chance of getting rare loot

Hoarder: Gives you increased inventory capacity

Dismount Strike: Once you've unlocked all the Traveller skills, you'll get access to Dismount Strike. It's a move that allows you to leap off your mount and perform a devastating attack that will kill smaller enemies and wound larger ones.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Frozen Wilds is offering at least 15 hours of new content for its fans, including a brand new storyline that sees Aloy investigating rumours of a something called a Daemon, a force that is sending the machines into quite the frenzy. You can access it in the later stages of the main game, but you'll need to be Level 30 to be able to tackle the aggressive new monsters.

There's even a new robotic foe to fight called The Scorcher, which uses its unique heavy weapon to throw grenades at you while it's breathing fire and generally being rather terrifying.