Here's how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards this week (plus your chance to win a gaming laptop)

It's almost here! The 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP kicks off this Friday, November 17th, at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London. Luckily for you, you can watch the entire thing from the comfort of your own couch.

Comedian, author, and producer Danny Wallace will be presenting the main event, but you can start watching the live pre-show online from 3.15pm GMT/7.15am PST/10.15am EST via the Golden Joysticks' official Twitch channel. And trust me, you're going to want to watch it.

Hosted by Keza MacDonald (Editor, Kotaku UK) and Ellie Gibson (Go 8 Bit), the pre-show will feature exclusive interviews with a host of special guests, including Ellen Rose (Presenter on Outside Xtra), Jack Attridge (Creative Director at Flavourworks), Chuck Brungardt (CEO of Illfonic), and none other than PlayerUnknown himself; Mr. Brendan Greene.

As if that wasn't enough to convince you to log on this Friday, viewers of the pre-show will also have the chance to win a wealth of enviable gaming gear, as OMEN are giving away a HP gaming laptop and Intel® Core™ i7 processor with MSI Motherboard Bundle as a prize to those online audience members lucky enough to be watching at the right time.