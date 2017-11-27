Get up close with all 32(!) members of Avengers: Infinity War’s superhero cast in these first pics

Due to the fact the much talked about Avengers: Infinity War teaser trailer still hasn't officially dropped online yet (hurry up, Marvel!), this new Vanity Fair magazine photoshoot could be the first time many of us see the incredible superhero cast together.

Every single super-powered cast member that we know about so far is pictured in full get-up here, including our first proper glimpse of Lilly Evangeline as The Wasp and Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts, making a full comeback following her brief cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

With the likes of Bruce Banner standing next to Ant-Man, and Peter Parker hanging mere inches above Star-Lord, these photos may not be official screenshots from the upcoming Avengers sequel, but they do promise the kind of team-ups we've long been waiting for in an MCU movie.

Hell, even Baby Groot and Rocket Raccoon have been photo-shopped in (see if you can spot them), ensuring that every hero makes the cut. If you don't count the appearance of Stan Lee and Kevin Feige (sorry guys), that's a total of 32 MCU superheroes pictured together. If the very idea of that bananas ensemble isn't enough to get you pumped for the two-part Infinity War saga, then I don't what will be.

Feast your eyes on every image below, with each featured character named from left to right, just to make sure you know who's who before the movie releases next year.

Thor, Shuri, Nebula, and Star-Lord

Black Widow, Maria Hill, Laura Barton, Valkyrie, and Gamora

Happy Hogan, War Machine, Baby Groot, Drax, Vision, and Dr. Hank Pym

The Winter Soldier, Wong, The Wasp, Tony Stark, Kevin Feige, Rocket Racoon, and Stan Lee

Ramonda, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Falcon, and Doctor Strange

Nick Fury, Okoye, Spider-Man, and Captain America

Mantis, Black Panther, Pepper Potts, Ant-Man, and Bruce Banner

We're not finished yet! Here's the four collectible covers gracing Vanity Fair this month, each focusing on a couple of the familiar faces who will be central to Infinity War's story.

You can read the full cover story and interview with Kevin Feige here , which includes some cool stories about how the cast interacted with one another on the day of the shoot (Captain America and Black Widow apparently like to play Words with Friends together!).