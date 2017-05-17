E3 2017 latest leaks, rumors and games: The future of Far Cry and Assassin's Creed

This time next month, all of our E3 rumors will be proven or dismissed as we bathe in the warm afterglow of gaming excitement. Surprising new projects, hotly anticipated sequels, and awkward stage show moments that get memed to death instantly will all be swirling around in our brains as cleanup commences at the LA Convention Center. But you don't have to wait that long to feel all the new hotness - read through our list of leaks and rumors right here. And get ready for all the presentations with our full E3 schedule.

Far Cry 5 gets a logo and potential setting

Far Cry 5 is real, but Ubisoft hasn't officially shared anything aside from the above logo so far. Aside from the number, it looks darn near identical to all the other Far Cry logos from the second game onward. The red-blue chromatic shift going on with the "5" is a neat effect - sort of looks like one of those old 3D posters. Maybe it's a VR tease? Definitely not very western-looking, as previous rumors had indicated. Far Cry 5 remains a mystery for now.

The next Assassin's Creed emerges from leak-land

The steady drip of Assassin's Creed leaks has turned into a… well, maybe not a waterfall, but at least a faucet with the handle turned all the way. An apparent screenshot of the game shows a figure steering a small, ancient-to-us sailboat toward a sunny town. Another recent leak teases a much more open structure both in terms of exploration and character progression. Last but not least, it sounds like the game may have an official title: Assassin's Creed: Origins. Ubisoft has confirmed that a new "era" of Assassin's Creed is on the way, but that's all it will say so far.

Bethesda could reveal a new Wolfenstein and The Evil Within

Bethesda will host its very own E3 presentation for the third year in a row and it will definitely have some new games to share. The company teased at least two "under construction" properties in an invite for the festivities along with nods to Prey, Fallout, Doom, and other recent Bethesda projects. Those two gaps line up very nicely with rumors, leaks, and teases for two games in particular: a new Wolfenstein, which would likely build on the dystopian alternate reality introduced in The New Order, and another The Evil Within game. Tango Gameworks has to have been working on something since the first one came out, after all. Hopefully Bethesda will have some all-new projects to share at E3 as well, but I'd be surprised if at least one of those two games didn't show up on-stage.

Xbox Scorpio will get some games for all that power

The official specs for Xbox Scorpio are out there, and they're impressive. But they also put the distinct lack of officially announced Scorpio games into sharp focus. Yes, it will run all current Xbox One (and backwards compatible Xbox 360 games), but it really needs some new stuff to get people excited. The E3 stage is the perfect place for Microsoft to address that imbalance. Expect some updates on previously announced first-party titles - for instance, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently took a trip to the UK to see Rare's new multiplayer pirate game Sea of Thieves.

Looking forward to a great day @RareLtd seeing the team and playing @SeaOfThieves pic.twitter.com/UJcDV4iFGdApril 20, 2017

Microsoft is bound to throw a few surprises in there as well, but I haven't heard too many rumblings along those lines yet. It's getting about time for a Halo 6 tease, though I don't know if that would really count as a surprise at this point...

The SNES Classic Edition could officially debut

Just weeks after Nintendo announced it was discontinuing the NES Classic Edition mini-console, the first reports emerged of its impending successor: SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo hasn't officially announced the product yet, and its E3 direct could be the perfect platform. On the other hand, Nintendo announced NES Classic Edition with a few tweets and trailers, not a big E3 presentation. That is true, but Nintendo also didn't expect the lil-NES to become so popular when it debuted back in July 2016. Now that Nintendo knows fans are super hungry for this kind of thing, I bet it ratchets up the fanfare.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a shoo-in for Sony

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set to be released in Fall 2017, and Sony and Rockstar Games have confirmed that they're working together to give PS4 players "first access to earn select online content" in the game. Translation: you are almost definitely going to see Red Dead Redemption 2 on Sony's stage at E3 2017, and it will probably be a pretty big reveal. Rockstar doesn't typically use E3 as a big marketing event on its own, but it will definitely make the most of its existing relationship with Sony. If it doesn't, I'll eat a cowboy hat*.

*One of those nacho cowboy hats with the salsa in the top.

Death Stranding may finally get a release window

Here's one more prediction for Sony's press conference - another Death Stranding trailer and maybe even an official release window. Hideo Kojima revealed his first post-Konami project on Sony's stage at E3 2016 with that enigmatic naked-and-oily Norman Reedus trailer. Then another trailer introduced us to Mads Mikkelsen and Guillermo del Toro's characters in late 2016. Kojima Productions will likely keep up the cadence with a new look at the game at E3 in June. Hopefully this one will give us some indication of how it actually plays.

Why do I think it'll get a release window, too? Now that the studio has its engine locked down (Decima, which also powers Horizon: Zero Dawn) it's in a better place to make that kind of internal assessment. And frankly it would be ridiculous to have three lengthy trailers for a game and still no clue of when it will come out except "before 2019".

Mario and the Rabbids will co-star in a new game

I can't say fans have been clamoring for a Mario/Rabbids crossover, but it could still be a pleasant surprise. According to Kotaku, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will hit Nintendo Switch in the fall and it will be an RPG. Mario, Rabbids, RPG… when does this start making sense? Well, apparently it will use a turn-based battle system with the option for two-player co-op, which is reasonable. And it will star Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach, as you'd expect. But it will also star four rabbids dressed as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach. And everybody can fight with laser guns. Yeah, nevermind about that whole "making sense" thing, let's just hope it's fun.

Expect Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch

Rumors have been swirling about a Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch since before the console had an official name. Nintendo's promised a "big" E3 this year, and a new Smash Bros. would help fill out its annual livestreamed presentation. That's a qualified "new" - almost all the rumors peg it as an updated version of Super Smash Bros for Wii U and 3DS. It would likely include everything from both versions for the first time (both console versions had exclusive content like maps and modes), all the DLC characters, and potentially some new characters to boot.

Going for an expanded version of an existing game would make for a relatively quick development cycle, potentially in time for a holiday 2017 or earlier release date. If it worked for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, why not Smash?

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will have a lot to say about multiplayer

The Star Wars Celebration reveal event for Star Wars Battlefront 2 mostly focused on its new single-player campaign - and rightfully so, it looks pretty cool. That leaves the multiplayer aspects wide open for E3. Expect details about how the new class system will work and changes to the hero and vehicle systems. Attendees may even get to try a few matches - Battlefront was playable on the E3 showfloor back in 2015.

Pokemon Stars is far from a sure thing

Fans are hungry for another best-of-both-worlds game after Pokemon X & Y skipped the usual third entry and we're still waiting to see whether Nintendo will actually give it to them. The logos for Pokemon Sun & Moon leaked almost a year before the game came out, but we still only have anonymous reports as a basis for its supposed follow-up Pokemon Stars. Further rumors suggest that Stars will be released on Nintendo Switch, which would make it the first main-series Pokemon game to ever come out on one of Nintendo's home consoles. Well, Switch isn't really… you know what I mean. We'll have to wait and see on this one.