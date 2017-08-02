John Boyega reveals Leia's Star Wars: The Last Jedi fate... in the vaguest way possible

John Boyega obviously didn’t get the memo about keeping schtum over any Star Wars: The Last Jedi details – especially when it comes to General Leia Organa. Carrie Fisher’s tragic death last December has only intensified speculation over her character’s future, and Finn may have committed a big intergalactic no-no by revealing just what Star Wars 8 has in store for the former Princess.

“This movie, it sends her off in a very amazing, amazing way. She’s still kept alive in this franchise. You know, that’s the beauty of it. She lives forever in a sense,” Boyega told WGTC.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has already opened up about wanting to give fans an “emotional satisfaction” for Leia fans, and Boyega’s comments adds another voice to those clamouring for a fitting conclusion to Carrie Fisher’s time in Star Wars.

To read between the lines might be jumping the gun a tad, but it certainly sounds like Leia will survive the events of Star Wars 8. A Paul Walker-style farewell is unlikely, but I wouldn’t bet against Leia rocking a blaster or two and showing everyone why we all fell in love with her way back when. Leia being Leia. I couldn’t think of a better send-off.

Images: Disney/Lucasfilm