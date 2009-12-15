Zombie Pride and Prejudice gets director

Last week we brought you news that Natalie Portman would be producing and starring in comedy-horror adaptation Pride and Prejudice and Zombies .



Well, now David O. Russell has apparently joined the project as director. He'll also write the screenplay.





Russell will oversee the carnage as zombies join the cast of Jane Austen's classic and cause considerable annoyance for the Bennet family.



Russell should suit the quirky material well. Having recently completed The Fighter with Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale, this should be a nice change of pace for him.



Pride and Prejudice feels like a pretty well-worn story now, having hit the TV and cinema in several forms.

The undead element of this should be the perfect antidote for those fed up with Colin Firth, Keira Knightley and Bridget Jones.



Source [ Collider ]



