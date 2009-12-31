Your Top 30 Films Of The Decade

A few weeks ago, the Total Film staffers named their favourite movies of the decade .

Then we asked you - the readers/browsers/clickers - to do likewise .

The results are below. Lots of crossover, but also plenty of surprises...

30. Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)



29. The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)



28. Up (2009)



27. Let The Right One In (2009)



26. Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004)



25. Finding Nemo (2004)



24. Lost In Translation (2003)

23. Children Of Men (2006)



22. District 9 (2009)



21. Dead Man's Shoes (2004)



20. Inglourious Basterds (2009)



19. Amelie (2001)



18. Kill Bill 1&2 (2002/2003)



17. Sin City (2005)



16. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)



15. City Of God (2004)



14. Oldboy (2003)



13. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)



12. Donnie Darko (2001)



11. The Departed (2006)



10. Memento (2000)



9. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)



8. Wall-E (2008)



7. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)



6. No Country For Old Men (2008)



5. Gladiator (2000)



4. The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)



3. There Will Be Blood (2008)



2. The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001-2003)



1. The Dark Knight (2008)



Let us know what you think of the choices in the Comments - and via Twitter and Facebook .