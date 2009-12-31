Popular

Your Top 30 Films Of The Decade

The votes are in! And the winners are...

A few weeks ago, the Total Film staffers named their favourite movies of the decade .

Then we asked you - the readers/browsers/clickers - to do likewise .

The results are below. Lots of crossover, but also plenty of surprises...

30. Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)

29. The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

28. Up (2009)

27. Let The Right One In (2009)

26. Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004)

25. Finding Nemo (2004)

24. Lost In Translation (2003)

23. Children Of Men (2006)

22. District 9 (2009)

21. Dead Man's Shoes (2004)

20. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

19. Amelie (2001)

18. Kill Bill 1&2 (2002/2003)

17. Sin City (2005)

16. Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

15. City Of God (2004)

14. Oldboy (2003)

13. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

12. Donnie Darko (2001)

11. The Departed (2006)

10. Memento (2000)

9. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

8. Wall-E (2008)

7. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)

6. No Country For Old Men (2008)

5. Gladiator (2000)

4. The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

3. There Will Be Blood (2008)

2. The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001-2003)

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

Let us know what you think of the choices in the Comments - and via Twitter and Facebook .

