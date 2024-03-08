"You should break our game some more," Enshrouded dev tells devious player after they use exploits to skip huge chunks of the survival game

An Enshrouded player tackled the survival game in the most chaotic way possible, and its developer promptly asked them to "break our game some more."

Streamer Let's Game It Out aka Josh, who is known for pushing games to their limits, has given Enshrouded a try and basically manipulated it enough to skip over big chunks of the game. Instead of playing how the developer generally wants you to, this streamer acts on impulse throughout the entire playthrough.

You can watch the full playthrough below, but I'm going to highlight some of the best parts. Straight out of the gate, Josh was not prepared to follow the path that developer Keen Games had laid out for. Rather than follow the path towards the cave like he was supposed to, Josh instead thought it would be more fun to try and scale down the cliff below without taking any fall damage - which took more than a few tries.

After this, Josh gets around by basically punching everything his character comes into contact with, including wagons and a lit campfire. This is also when the streamer chooses violence and, instead of exiting The Shroud, decides to stick it out to see what'll happen. In case you're new to Enshrouded, the answer is death. Death will happen.

After encountering (or just running away from) a few enemies, Josh finally decides to set up base. This is when things get real interesting. Instead of placing a normal base in a normal place, our hero reckons it'd be better to dig a huge hole several feet deep into the ground and set up camp here. Once he's gathered materials to make things in the base, it's then a case of a lot of trial and error. For some reason, Josh thinks it's a good idea to get a few workbenches in the base, and by a few, I mean a lot.

The chaos continues for a little while longer as the streamer keeps NPCs in cages, builds a ridiculous amount of bridges and stairs so he can get around quicker, takes out a boss from underneath by digging a tunnel, punches a door for 45 minutes until it breaks so he can get inside, and so much more. He gets through a lot of the game in a short amount of time.

The best part of this playthrough is that Keen Games responded to it not once, but twice. In the comments of the YouTube video, the developer writes: "We've been expecting Let's Game It Out nonsense for a while and we burst out laughing when we saw the desk graveyard anyway. We're not biased at all when we say you should break our game some more."

Over on Twitter, the developer also retweeted Josh's post promoting the video and added: "We're calling the police and you will answer for your many crimes." Which is about the best response you could hope for after breaking a game right in front of its creator.