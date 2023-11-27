You can make stick drift a thing of the past with this Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal

This Cyber Monday, you can wave goodbye to stick drift and give your Nintendo Switch a fancy-looking upgrade with this excellent deal from Amazon on the CRKD Nitro Deck.

The Nitro Deck launched earlier in the year and has been retailing at the full price of $59.99, but you can now snap it up in this Cyber Monday discount for $10 less – bringing the price down to $49.99 at Amazon. Now, that might not look like a massive drop on the surface, but what makes this deal so appealing is that it's the first-ever price cut we've seen for the beefy Switch controller.

The Nitro Deck is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals worth snapping up if you're looking to give your Switch a handheld boost. For those who aren't aware, this controller essentially turns your console into a Steam Deck rival, since it gives you an ergonomic upgrade, four programmable back buttons, and full-sized Hall Sensor thumbsticks.

Granted, it won't give your Switch a power boost or let you play a new storefront of games, but if you struggle with the Switch's tiny size in handheld mode, this is the controller for you.

CRKD Nitro Deck| $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is the first discount the CRKD Nitro Deck has ever taken at Amazon, bringing it down to a record-low price on the site. Buy it if: ✅ You want to boost handheld comfort

✅ You're fed up of stick drift

✅ You wish your Switch felt like a Steam Deck Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer lighter handhelds

Should you buy the Nitro Deck?

But how do you know if the Nitro Deck is for you? Well, if you're usually playing your Switch in docked mode, maybe give it a miss. But, if you're looking for a Steam Deck-type feel for your device, this is a good shout. It's also worth considering if you've been burned by the official Joy-Con controllers and their tendency for stick drift. Hall Sensor sticks are immune to this pesky degrading bug, so you won't need to worry about that happening to you again here.

Our reviewer here at GR+ gave the Nitro Deck four stars out of five. "The CRKD Nitro Deck for Nintendo Switch makes a handheld that's over five years old feel like a portable gaming PC you'd find on the shelves today," Duncan Robertson wrote in his CRKD Nitro Deck review.

If you've made up your mind to hit buy, there's also a limited edition Gamecube version up for grabs at the higher price of $69.99 at Amazon (including a carry case). For the retro fans out there, it's a great-looking variation on the standard Nitro Deck.

