Xbox One discs finally playable offline after changes to unpopular Xbox Series X DRM

Microsoft has confirmed that a recent Xbox Series X update has changed a controversial DRM feature, and you're now able to play Xbox One discs on the new-gen console without the need for an internet connection.

Since the launch of the Xbox Series X, the console has required an internet connection for you to play Xbox One games on retail discs. Even if you had installed that disc to the console, you would need to be connected to the internet in order to actually launch the game. (This technically isn't an issue for Series S consoles, since they don't have a disc drive in the first place.)

This month, fans discovered that this online check-in is no longer required. You can now play Xbox One discs on Series X without ever connecting to the internet.

"This is true since the 2206 update," Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab). "We examined data since Series X|S launch and determined the online compatibility check isn't needed in the vast majority of cases for Xbox One discs. Some games may still need to be updated online after install to ensure the best experience."

The 2206 update series included three releases, made on June 1, June 28, and July 28 of this year. The patch notes (opens in new tab) are mostly made up of vague "general stability and performance improvements," so it's unclear exactly when the DRM change was made. We've reached out to Microsoft for further information.

While dedicated Xbox Series X discs were already playable on the console without an internet connection, that was not the case for Xbox One titles. This is a particularly notable issue because the vast majority of Xbox Series X games are released on disc as Smart Delivery titles. In most cases, Smart Delivery games ship with Xbox One code on the disc and require a separate download for the Series X upgrade, meaning until this update, there was no way to play them on the new console without a consistent internet connection.

The Series X still requires an online connection for its initial setup, and backwards compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games are still downloaded online and require an internet connection even when you insert a disc. But these changes make a big swathe of the Xbox library accessible to those without consistent online connections, and should keep them available even in the event of Microsoft server outages.

Earlier this year, an Xbox server outage left people unable to access their games for days, and Microsoft quickly promised updates to mitigate those game-blocking outages.