Wonder Woman's hunt in Artemis Wanted #1 comes to a surprising end

An Amazonian warrior is forced to face her crimes in the new DC one-shot Artemis Wanted #1… but things aren't quite what they seem on the surface.

Spoilers ahead for Artemis Wanted #1

Artemis Wanted #1 (Image credit: DC)

Previously known as the best of the Amazons, Artemis has recently been labeled a murderer and both Wonder Woman and Wondergirl are on her trail.

But Artemis Wanted #1, written by Vita Ayala, illustrated by Skylar Patridge, colored by Romulo Fajardo Jr., and lettered by Pat Brosseau, reveals the actual events that put her on the run in the first place.

In March, DC killed off former Justice Leaguer, queen of the Amazons, and Wonder Woman's mom, Hippolyta, in its Trial of the Amazons #1 – but as with so many comic book characters, that wasn't really the end for Hippolyta. She'll return as a full-fledged goddess in the upcoming Olympus: Rebirth #1, all because of her own machinations – which involve her murderer, Artemis.

As far as Artemis remembers, she poisoned Queen Hippolyta of her own volition, then fled Themyscira. In Artemis Wanted #1, she incidentally makes her way to a small town in the midwestern U.S., where she encounters another Amazon: Freya, who previously left Themyscira after the death of a loved one. Artemis discovers Freya has a daughter, and the pair have been living in a town whose population is cursed to turn into wild beasts each night.

Artemis Wanted #1 (Image credit: DC)

Diana, AKA Wonder Woman, and Cassie, AKA Wondergirl, catch up with Artemis there and confront her in the woods just outside town.

Before they can kill Artemis for her crimes, Hippolyta appears, dissolves Artemis's vow of secrecy, and reveals that her murder was part of a larger plan to save the Amazons. This includes her ascension to godhood, which required death at the hands of the best of the Amazons – Artemis.

Hippolyta's news is not well-received, especially by Diana. However, the former queen and future goddess assuages her daughter's fears and assures her this was the correct path for their people.

Artemis Wanted #1 (Image credit: DC)

Artemis's status is restored, and she and Diana work together to defeat the beasts cursing the townspeople. And Freya is even invited back to Themyscira, despite the rule that once an Amazon leaves the island's shores for the world of men, she can never return.

All in all, it's a happy ending for everyone involved, but Hippolyta's plan is still in action. Ascending to godhood in the Greek pantheon allows her to look after the Amazons in new, more powerful ways, but the Olympus: Rebirth #1 announcement says some of the gods are wary of Hippolyta and don't want to bring about her version of the future.

From the sounds of it, a war may be brewing at the cosmic level, which means the Amazons are going to need everyone in their camp to be ready for a fight – Artemis and Freya included.

