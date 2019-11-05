The Witcher Netflix series will be "taking the fantasy out" and leaning more towards horror

The upcoming Witcher Netflix series will focus less on fantasy in favour of “more grounded horror.” That’s according to Julian Parry, the show’s visual effects supervisor, who sat down for a recent interview with sister publication SFX magazine as part of the latest issue’s big Witcher feature.

“I definitely think it leans more towards horror,” Parry says. “We’re definitely taking the fantasy out. I can honestly say we’re not fantastical. I mean, it’s fantastical but in a grounded horror sense. For example, with Striga [a woman cursed to live as a monster], that’s one gnarly-looking thing. That’s very unpleasant!”

Those hoping for a sword-and-shield aesthetic may be left disappointed, but it’s partly down to logistics, as Parry explains: “We’ve got the Nilfgaard armies, which can’t exist because there are 10,000-plus of them. Same with the Temerians and the Cintrans. the armies physically can’t exist here on set.”

Speaking about the Witcher Netflix series’ possible future plans, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich also told SFX, “Second season? I’ve done it for seven seasons!" We don’t have a second season yet – God willing we will – but right now it’s just about, ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’ The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”

As revealed alongside the new Witcher trailer, all eight episodes of the first season are set to drop on Netflix on Friday, December 20.

You can read the entire Witcher Netflix series feature, including more from Parry, plus quotes from Henry Cavill, in the new issue of SFX, which hits store shelves this Wednesday, November 6.

