Win new book Conan the Barbarian: the Official Story of the Film!

In 1982, Robert E Howard's iconic fantasy hero Conan slashed his way from page to screen, brought to life in the muscular form of Arnold Schwarzenegger for a sword-and-sorcery movie directed by John Milius.

John Walsh's new retrospective book Conan the Barbarian: the Official Story of the Film recounts how it happened, using new interviews with cast and crew, behind-the-scenes photography from the shoot, and galleries of rare imagery, including concept art by the renowned Ron Cobb.

