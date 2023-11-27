Win an illustrated edition of Doctor Who: Rose

We have four hardback copies to give away!

Last year, BBC Books released a hardback illustrated edition of the very first Doctor Who Who novelisation, David Whitaker's Doctor Who and the Daleks. 

Now they’ve performed the same trick on Russell T Davies’s 2018 novelisation of “Rose”, the Auton-invasion episode that saw the series return to our screens after an absence of over 15 years. A large-format hardback (dimensions: roughly 20cm x 25 cm x 5 cm), it features new full-colour illustrations by Titan Comics artist Robert Hack. 

Doctor Who: Rose is available to buy now, RRP £30.00. We have four copies to give away – and we’ll also throw in a promotional poster for the book! To put your name in the hat for the chance to win, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: This competition is only open to entrants in the UK.

