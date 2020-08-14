Win a Blu-ray of Flash Gordon

Sam J Jones in his "Flash" t-shirt; a sizzling Ornella Muti; Brian Blessed roaring his head off; Pete Duncan sticking his fist in a log... Mike Hodges's retro take on '30s comic strip character Flash Gordon is crammed with high camp delights, and it's now been spruced up for its 40th anniversary.

Bonuses on the two-disc Blu-ray include: commentaries by Mike Hodges and Brian Blessed, a featurette on original director Nicolas Roeg’s plans, a vintage featurette, an archive Hodges interview, a merch featurette, a look at deleted scenes, an episode of 1979’s Flash Gordon cartoon, and lots more. Buy the five-disc Collector’s Edition and you also get: a 4K disc, a bonus disc featuring Sam L Jones documentary Life After Flash, a CD of Queen's soundtrack, a 32-page booklet, a 16-page taster for a forthcoming making-of book, a reproduction of the original comic strip, a poster, four art cards, and a sew-on Flash patch.

