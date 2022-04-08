Why Final Fantasy 14 players are arguing about the right way to eat eggs

The game's new egg-eating emote is a thin line between ingenuity and insanity

Final Fantasy 14
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 14 has a new egg-eating emote that's sparked debate about whether it's weird to leave half of the shell on a hard-boiled egg.

The controversial eggmote (sorry) was released in time with 2022's Hatching Tide event. At first glance, it's a harmless little Easter-themed thing, but as Eurogamer (opens in new tab) spotted, it's stirring up quite a chatter in the Final Fantasy 14 community due to one conspicuous detail: it appears to have only been half-peeled.

Twitter user Mrhappy1227 flagged this hard-boiled dilemma down with the official FF14 Twitter account after conducting a real-life experiment and coming to the conclusion that the technique seen in the emote is "incredibly impractical."

In a response, Twitter user Kurome (opens in new tab) suggested that what we're seeing in the emote is just a variation of a popular dish that features a soft-boiled egg in a tiny cup with toast for dipping into the yolk, but Mrhappy1227 countered by pointing out that Final Fantasy 14's egg emote is clearly a hard-boiled egg - plus, there's no dipping toast anywhere in sight.

Naturally, the controversy caught the attention of the Final Fantasy 14 player who became famous for eating thousands of digital eggs during a livestream. Ross O'Donovan tweeted out simply that he'd "heard the news," prompting a response from Square Enix. O'Donovan also wondered aloud whether his egg-eating exploits had any influence on Final Fantasy 14's new emote, but the jury's still out on that one.

What say you, readers? Is Final Fantasy 14's half-peeled egg a hard-boiled catastrophe or a stroke of genius?

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.