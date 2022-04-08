Why Final Fantasy 14 players are arguing about the right way to eat eggs

Final Fantasy 14 has a new egg-eating emote that's sparked debate about whether it's weird to leave half of the shell on a hard-boiled egg.

The controversial eggmote (sorry) was released in time with 2022's Hatching Tide event. At first glance, it's a harmless little Easter-themed thing, but as Eurogamer (opens in new tab) spotted, it's stirring up quite a chatter in the Final Fantasy 14 community due to one conspicuous detail: it appears to have only been half-peeled.

Twitter user Mrhappy1227 flagged this hard-boiled dilemma down with the official FF14 Twitter account after conducting a real-life experiment and coming to the conclusion that the technique seen in the emote is "incredibly impractical."

Hey @FF_XIV_EN this seems like an incredibly impractical way to eat an egg.Have to bite around the egg, can't season it properly and the yolk might be too far in to really reach. All to use the shell as a cup ☹️ pic.twitter.com/ToZUmdAsF8April 6, 2022 See more

In a response, Twitter user Kurome (opens in new tab) suggested that what we're seeing in the emote is just a variation of a popular dish that features a soft-boiled egg in a tiny cup with toast for dipping into the yolk, but Mrhappy1227 countered by pointing out that Final Fantasy 14's egg emote is clearly a hard-boiled egg - plus, there's no dipping toast anywhere in sight.

BUT WHY IS THE EGG ONLY HALF PEELED…😞🥚 pic.twitter.com/5QX17ev1nWApril 6, 2022 See more

Naturally, the controversy caught the attention of the Final Fantasy 14 player who became famous for eating thousands of digital eggs during a livestream. Ross O'Donovan tweeted out simply that he'd "heard the news," prompting a response from Square Enix. O'Donovan also wondered aloud whether his egg-eating exploits had any influence on Final Fantasy 14's new emote, but the jury's still out on that one.

We didn't know how to break it to you 🥲April 6, 2022 See more

What say you, readers? Is Final Fantasy 14's half-peeled egg a hard-boiled catastrophe or a stroke of genius?

Whatever your egg preferences, here's why you should play Final Fantasy 14 in 2022.