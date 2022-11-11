Who will be the next Avengers writer?

Writer Jason Aaron has been guiding the Avengers since 2018 across their core title and several spin-offs. And now he's heading toward the conclusion of his run, with the story Avengers Assemble bringing together "every Avenger ever" for a massive blowout of epic proportions.

But that begs the obvious question in monthly comics: what next?

If Aaron's on his way out, that means another writer is on their way in. But who is it gonna be? A young upstart? A returning vet? A currently up-and-coming Marvel writer?

Marvel hasn't announced anything yet, but we've got our eye on a few potential candidates to take over as Avengers writer after Jason Aaron departs - some likely candidates, some dark horse options, and a few we'd just really like to see get the gig.

The odds-on favorites

Right off the bat, we have to consider the possibility that Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming new mystery project is an Avengers relaunch. Marvel has been tight-lipped about what the title is, which seems to indicate that they expect the eventual reveal to make waves.

And adding fuel to the fire is Marvel's planned Avengers/X-Men: Free Comic Book Day 2023 one-shot, which features a story by Hickman and Schiti that appears to at least be Avengers adjacent.

But Hickman already spent several years writing Avengers (opens in new tab) leading into 2015's Secret Wars (opens in new tab). Would he go back to the Avengers, having already told such a massive story spinning out of his work on multiple Avengers titles over the course of years?

Then there's the writer who is perhaps Jason Aaron's heir apparent, Donny Cates. He's followed in Aaron's footsteps before, taking the reins of Thor (opens in new tab) after Aaron's departure, so he could be gearing up to do the same on Avengers.

There's also writer Christopher Cantwell, who's about to be fresh off a run on Iron Man (opens in new tab), seemingly positioning him in a perfect spot to take over as the writer of Avengers.

And similarly, fan-favorite writer Jed Mackay seems poised to step up into such a position, having even recently gotten some Avengers experience having written the Avengers Mech Strike (opens in new tab) limited series.

There are a handful of obvious picks for the next Avengers writer among Marvel's current stable. But some perhaps less likely candidates still fit the bill to step up to Marvel's flagship title sooner or later.

Writer Gene Luen Yang has been making a name at Marvel Comics over the last couple of years, and he's soon to be hot off a defining run on recent Marvel superstar Shang-Chi (opens in new tab). And he's got experience writing team books at DC, so it's not so long a shot to consider.

We also have to consider the possibility that freshman Marvel Comics writer David Pepose may be in a position to step up to the plate for Avengers. He's the current writer of spin-off title Savage Avengers (opens in new tab) after all, and he recently wrote a well-received arc of the Avengers Unlimited streaming comic starring members of the core Avengers roster.

Pepose has been hands-on with Earth's Mightiest Heroes for a while now, and with a growing Marvel resume under his belt including Moon Knight and Fantastic Four stories, he's bound to be in the running.

At the same time, writer Eve L. Ewing is stepping back up to the plate at Marvel Comics writing Monica Rambeau's first-ever solo title. Monica is a longtime Avenger - even a former leader of the team - so Ewing is now playing on the Avengers field at the very least.

There's also writer Steve Orlando, who is currently entrenched in the X-Men office as the writer of Marauders. But he's soon to be dipping his toes back in the Avengers pool writing an upcoming Scarlet Witch title. Orlando's got the chops and POV to take the team in a totally different direction than Aaron's long run if he gets the shot.

The returning favorites

We should also consider the chance that Marvel could bring back a former Avengers writer - if not Jonathan Hickman, perhaps another writer who might have some more gas in the tank for another round with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

If there's an obvious candidate who fits that description, it's Al Ewing. He previously wrote volumes of Mighty Avengers (opens in new tab) and New Avengers (opens in new tab), but he hasn't had a shot at the core title just yet. And with a storm currently brewing in the Kree/Skrull Alliance he helped define in the event story Empyre (opens in new tab), he might be the guy to jump in after Jason Aaron.

And even though it's a long shot, we'd be remiss not to, perhaps a bit wishfully, consider the chance that Kurt Busiek might take a victory lap run on the title.

Busiek brought the Avengers (opens in new tab) back to prominence in the late '90s alongside artist George Perez, and created an enduring Avengers epic in Avengers Forever (opens in new tab) alongside Carlos Pacheco - so even if it's maybe unlikely, we'd love to see him get his laurels with another adventure (maybe even honoring the late Perez and Pacheco).

Someone from DC

Then of course Marvel has the potential option to steal someone away from DC. Current Nubia: Queen of the Amazons (opens in new tab) writer Stephanie Williams has been building a catalog of stories that are bound to have someone putting her up among the big guns sooner or later - and Marvel could have a smart move on their hands by luring an up-and-comer away.

On that note, there's also the writing team of Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad, who have been writing the core Wonder Woman (opens in new tab) series, or potentially Flash (opens in new tab) writer Jeremy Adams, who all seem due for climbing a few more rungs up the ladder.

And of course, we have to say it, Mark Waid has written the Avengers (opens in new tab) himself, notably following Secret Wars. He seems all too happy carving out his own corner of the DC Universe right now, but if Marvel wanted a big "get" and a veteran all in one, Waid would make for a big surprise.

