Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are finally here, and it's time to read up on where and how you can grab yourself a headset. The proper launch date of the Apple Vision Pro in the US is on February 2, but pre-orders go live on January 19 at 5 am PT. With the hype around this device being through the roof, it's best to know the details going in so you give yourself the best chance of securing a unit.

Apple Vision Pro looks like it could be the dawn of a new technological era for the brand. This is its first foray into making the best VR headset or even mixed-reality technology, an area that's been trying to make waves in recent years since Mark Zuckerberg revealed his Metaversal vision for the future. Whether Apple sticks to this or immediately innovates to something new remains to be seen, but this is nothing short of a watershed moment for technology.

There's just one problem with Apple's plan to transition its users to spatial computing - a high barrier to entry. The Apple Vision Pro doesn't come cheap at $3.5 grand, so without making this a proper substitute for a Mac, Macbook, or iPhone, it's a tall order for your everyday shopper to afford one. Still, if you have the budget and you're all in on Apple's ski mask, we've supplied all the pre-order details below.

Where to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro

Let's cut straight to it. The only place you can pre-order the Apple Vision Pro is through the Apple store, and that's either at its select retail stores or its online retail store. No other retailer that we know of will stock pre-orders for the headset or even have them available on launch day, so you're best going straight to the source and visiting the link below.

As soon as we hear more about other retailers stocking the device, we'll be sure to update this page and let you know.

Pre-orders are available at 5am PT, which is 8am ET, and 1pm GMT, although we'll get to the UK details in a minute.

Apple Vision Pro pre-order | Starts at $3,500 at Apple

Apple is launching its long-awaited VR and MR platform which makes use of mini OLED displays and a whole load of innovation. The price starts at $3,500 USD, as specific optical inserts for glasses wearers will set the price a bit higher.



Where to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro in the UK

Unfortunately, Apple Vision Pro isn't launching in other territories yet. Apple said in its reveal of the device that it would launch in the US in early 2024, but in other territories later in the year. As you might expect, Apple has been fairly tight-lipped about those details ever since, and it may continue to be while it assesses the launch window success in the US.

Rest assured, as soon as we know something, you'll know something. For now, as frustrating as it is, the UK and other territories will need to wait and see how the device is received stateside for now. In fairness, that might not be a bad thing, since it's a pricey device that's almost certainly going to have some teething issues.

If Apple Vision Pro becomes available near you before we get a chance to update this page, we've placed our price tracking technology in the window below to show you the best deals in your area.

What do you need to secure a pre-order of Apple Vision Pro?

There are a few prerequisites to securing a pre-order of the Apple Vision Pro. According to a few reports, you'll need to have a few details handy when pre-orders go live.

Supposedly, you'll need to be situated so that you can scan your face. Apparently, this is so that Apple can match your face shape to the light guard on the headset and headband, and ensure a comfortable and secure fit when your device arrives. This can be done through a Face ID scan which the App Store can support if you update it to the latest version (released January 11).

Secondly, if you're a glasses wearer, you'll need to get a valid, in-date prescription for your eyesight from a US-licensed optician. This is because the Apple Vision Pro isn't designed to be worn with glasses, and this will allow Apple to create your Zeiss optical inserts. Luckily, it seems as though this can be supplied a little after your pre-order, and you may not need it to secure the unit.

Apple Vision Pro price

As I mentioned previously, the Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499, and you'll be glad to know that it's up to you whether you pay that all in one go or in installments. Just like with iPhone payments, you'll likely be allowed to pay over a 24-month period, for example.

The reason we outlined that headsets start at $3,499 is that if you do require those Zeiss vision-correcting lenses, your price will go up. For a standard set of reading lenses, the price is $99, bringing the whole package up to $3,598.

If you need full prescription inserts, it'll be an extra $149, creating a combined price of $3,648.

