Warhaven, a massive, free-to-play medieval fantasy combat game, just showed off a new trailer and revealed its release date during the Future Games Show at Gamescom.

The new trailer focuses on sword-wielding fighter Blade as they charge into one of Warhaven's massive 16-player PvP battles. Wielding a huge greatsword, it doesn't take long before Blade is cutting through the rank and file soliders on the enemy team, but the action steps up a notch when a huge knight brings a massive hammer into the fray.

Thankfully, Warhaven's easy-to-pickup combat means that Blade is able to dance circles around his slow-moving foe, eventually finding the killer blow. From there, the battle continues across multiple levels, with Blade coming up against a massive shield as a teammate attempts to capture an objective.

Blade is just one of several playable heroes in Warhaven, each of whom has the opportunity to become even more powerful - if they can show enough prowess on the battlefield. Excel, and you'll be rewarded with the chance to incarnate as an avatar of the Immortals, letting you dominate the battlefield as a vastly enhanced fighter.

As well as revealing Blade, developer Nexon has confirmed that the Warhaven release date is nearly upon us - you'll be able to dive into the fight and master Blade and the rest of the roster when the game hits Steam Early Access next month on September 21.

