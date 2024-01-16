Warcraft and StarCraft devs' upcoming RTS game Stormgate manages to raise 1875% of its Kickstarter goal with over $1.8 million in the bank

An upcoming RTS game from Warcraft and StarCraft veterans has managed to gain 1875% of its original Kickstarter goal, with just over two weeks left to go on its campaign.

Last month, we reported that Stormgate had smashed its $10,000 Kickstarter goal by more than 600% in less than 25 hours. Now, 41 days later, it seems real-time strategy fans just can't wait to play this, as they've raised a further $735,000+ for the game in a little over a month. If you did want to join in, there's still another 16 days before Stormgate's Kickstarter campaign ends on February 1, 2024.

Unsurprisingly, fans of Stormgate have unlocked a lot of the campaign's stretch goals, including an additional tileset, HUD skin, a new player assist tool, and more. There are only two stretch goals left, and they're for a Webtoon Series based on the game ($2 million) and an Editor Early Preview for maps, mods, and custom games ($2.25 million). At the rate we've seen this project take off so far, this could very well be reached in just over two weeks.

If this is the first time you've heard of Stormgate, let us catch you up. Some of the developers that make up developer Frost Giant Studios have previously worked at Blizzard, hence the link to Warcraft and Starcraft. The upcoming game is a "hyper-responsive" real-time strategy game that will place players hundreds of years in the future as they build a base, harvest resources, and command armies.

We don't have a release date for Stormgate just yet, but it's expected to be a free-to-play PC game and start rolling out as soon as this year via a beta playtest.