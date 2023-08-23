Underlab is like Among Us but on a deep sea submarine

Underlab has the potential to be another huge social deception hit like Among Us, if this reveal trailer that just dropped at the Future Games Show Gamescom showcase is anything to go by.

It's essentially the spiritual successor to Project Winter and comes from the team at Other Ocean Interactive.

Unlike the snowy climes of Project Winter, with Underlab we'll be roleplaying as employers of a mysterious organization running a top-secret lab on a deepsea submarine.

You'll be tasked with making sure the lab runs smoothly, whether that's as a janitor keeping things clean, a doctor healing the crew, fixing broken systems as an engineer, monitoring crew performance as HR, or watching for behaviour as a security guard.

Because, as you'd expect from a social deception game, there are also infiltrators whose sole task it is to shut down the lab by creating emergencies and stopping experiments from completing.

Interestingly there's another layer to it too as Underlab puts a lot of emphasis on items, some of which are easily accessible but others must be specially crafted using specific resources. That means even the innocent ones might be begging, bartering or even stealing resources they need to create their special items.

Underlab is in development initially for PC and you can sign up for the closed beta now via the official website. You can also wishlist it now to keep up to date with all the announcements.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.