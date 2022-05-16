Zenless Zone Zero story, gameplay, the Hollows, and more explained

Zenless Zone Zero, or the ‘new Genshin Impact game’ as it’s also called, is an action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city. We know that you'll play a professional demon-dimension explorer, with lots of monster-slaying and exploration to look forward to, but what else do we have on this new game.

From the expected Zenless Zone Zero release date to its characters and gameplay, here’s everything we know about the upcoming HoYoverse (miHoYo) game so far!

(Image credit: HoYoverse )

Zenless Zone Zero was announced on May 13. As recruitment for the first closed beta started on that day as well, it’s expected to begin somewhere in June.

We don’t have an official Zenless Zone Zero release date yet, and we probably shouldn’t expect it for at least another year. If this game follows a pattern similar to previous HoYoverse games, there will be a second closed beta near the end of the year.

Will Zenless Zone Zero have cross-saves across platforms?

(Image credit: HoYoverse )

The confirmed platforms for Zenless Zone Zero are PC and iOS. So far, PlayStation and Android haven’t been mentioned. We also don’t know if there will be a cross-save function, but as it’s present in other HoYoverse games, it does seem likely.

What is the Zenless Zone Zero story?

(Image credit: HoYoverse )

In Zenless Zone Zero, you’ll be uncovering the mysteries behind the world known as New Eridu, the last remaining urban civilization. The rest of the world has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the Hollows; gateways that seem to appear out of thin air, giving way to twisted dimensions full of ethereal monsters.

The people of New Eridu managed to survive by extracting resources from the Hollows. Since then, the Hollows have become industrialized and monetized under the city’s administration, leading to rivalry between various companies, gangs, and fanatics. However, to explore the Hollows, you need a professional guide known as a Proxy.

And guess what? You, the player, happens to be one such Proxy. You’ll be teaming up with various groups of explorers, all with their own reasons to enter the disordered dimensions. Once in there, you’ll battle monsters, help your employers to achieve their goals, and learn more about their stories.

What's Zenless Zone Zero gameplay?

(Image credit: HoYoverse )

As Zenless Zone Zero is an action RPG, it’s similar to Genshin Impact rather than Honkai Impact in terms of gameplay. The game sticks to the anime-style world and characters, but in a futuristic urban setting.

We don’t know if there’s an Elemental system or how large the parties will be, but we will definitely see the return of the character-rotation system. The developer has also disclosed that there will be a roguelike element to the gameplay. The roguelike system is possibly paired to entering the Hollows.

Finally, as the trailer seems to show a brother and sister, we likely get to choose between a male and female protagonist. It’s unclear if Zenless Zone Zero features a ‘lost sibling’ arc similar to Genshin Impact though.

Zenless Zone Zero characters and factions

(Image credit: HoYoverse )

There’s only one character description on the official Zenless Zone Zero website at this point: Anby Demara. She’s a mysterious but competent warrior who’s joined the “Gentle House” (aka Cunning Hares) gang. Thanks to the trailer, we have a bit of an idea what these factions look like:

Gentle House or Cunning Hares: “always available for the right price”. Probably a group of swords-for-hire. Besides Anby Demara, we see a pink-haired girl, a cyborg guy, and a girl with cat ears.

Belobo(g) Industries. If the name is correct, this should be an interesting one. It looks like a link between Zenless Zero Zone and the other upcoming HoYoverse game, Honkai: Star Rail, as the city in Star Rail is called Belobog. Its members, a giant bear, a red-haired girl, and a guy with a drilling machine, are all dressed in factory clothes. Miners, maybe?

Victoria House Keeping. A girl in a maid costume and a wolf-like guy. It’s unknown whether they’re here for actual cleaning of demon-fighting.

The final faction doesn’t display a name yet, but its members are a black-haired girl with fox ears and a blue-skinned alien girl with elf ears and horns. They appear to be mercenaries.

And that wraps up everything we know about Genshin-turned-cyberpunk!