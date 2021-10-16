Zack Snyder fans call for DC to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse as FanDome takes place

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released earlier this year to much stronger reviews than the previously released version of Justice League – and now fans want more from the so-called Snyder-verse.

While Warner Bros. currently has no public intention of continuing the cinematic universe that Snyder built – instead seemingly resetting the DC universe with the upcoming multiverse-featuring The Flash – the director's legion of followers managed to get the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trending on social media just as DC FanDome, the fan event, was taking place.

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse is essentially the new #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, but instead of calling for a new version of Justice League, they are asking Warner Bros. to allow Snyder to make the two Justice League sequels that were initially promised.

Could the Snyder-Verse continue? Snyder previously revealed his disappearing hopes for Justice League 2 in an interview with Total Film. Describing 2021’s Snyder Cut as a "primer for another two [Justice League] movies," Snyder said: "Not that those movies are ever going to get photographed, I don't see that happening."

However, we do know the majority of what would happen in those sequels. "It’s the fall of Earth, when Superman succumbs to [the Anti-Life Equation]," Snyder said while broadly outlining downbeat premise. "And then sending Flash back in time to change one element so that doesn’t happen."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder elaborated that, when Darkseid comes to Earth after the events of the first Justice League, Lex Luthor would team up with the villain. Meanwhile, Superman would task Batman with protecting Lois Lane while he battles with Darkseid.

“Lex tells Darkseid that the key to Superman’s weaknesses is killing Lois Lane,” Snyder said. “For whatever reason, Batman fails. Darkseid comes back and kills Lois. Batman fails, he hesitates. They were in an argument.” Basically, Batman got distracted and failed to protect Lois, leading to Superman turning evil. You can read even more in our explainer on the Justice League 2 plot.

Meanwhile, DC FanDome featured a new The Batman trailer and so much more. Check out our guide on how to watch DC FanDome – and see how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU so far.