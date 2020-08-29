You'll be able to play Doom Eternal's DLC The Ancient Gods: Part One as a standalone game

Doom Eternal's upcoming DLC, The Ancient Gods: Part One, will be available to buy as a standalone game.

This means fans interested in picking up the new adventure but do not have the base game – or perhaps do have it but have not yet finished the main campaign – will be able to get in on the action when it releases on October 20, 2020.

"When we look at how many people have played through the game we have a large percentage - higher than 2016 - that have completed it, so you're always looking at that and seeing how far players make it through your game," Doom Eternal's executive producer, Marty Stratton, explained to PCGamesN .

"It's important as we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don't even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it."

The Ancient Gods: Part One is the first of at least two campaign DLCs coming to Doom Eternal, which was announced at QuakeCon 2020 a few weeks back .

The Ancient Gods picks up after the end of the main story in a time where, due to the Slayer's actions, the armies of heaven and hell have fallen out of balance. The demons have flooded in to overtake the weakened angelic realm, so the Slayer's been called in to clean up the mess. This is just part one of the DLC, so it looks like the cleanup is going to take a while.