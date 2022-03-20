Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get a free 30-day Paramount+ trial just in time to watch Halo the series

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the US can unlock a free 30-day Paramount+ trial just in time for the debut of the new live-series Halo show.

Available through Xbox's Perks program, Ultimate subscribers will be able to grab 30 free days from March 23 - which just so happens to be the day before the Halo the Series debuts on March 24 on Paramount+.

"When we set out to create a television series about Halo and the Master Chief, our goal was to not only create an epic sci-fi adventure that would be fun to watch, but to dive into the characters, the personal stories, and the incredibly vast and detailed universe of Halo that we have mostly only seen through the games," wrote head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries, Kiki Wolfkill.

"It is a sci-fi show about characters both heroic and fallible, about having hope against overwhelming odds, and a central question – what are we willing to sacrifice of our humanity to save it?"

Pablo Schreiber plays the legendary Master Chief, with Jen Taylor reprising her role as Cortana, whilst Natascha McElhone plays Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey. We also get to meet new Spartans, too; Vannak-134 (Bentley Kalu), Riz-028 (Natasha Culzac), and Kai-125 (Kate Kennedy).

"It’s been an honor and privilege to work side-by-side with the talented producers and actors that have brought the universe and the characters to life and share it with the world," Wolfkill added.

The first two episodes will be available on launch day, and then weekly from that point onwards, so while you won't be able to watch the full season for free, it will get you over halfway. Paramount+'s usual 7-day free trial will only let you see the first two installments - after that, you'll need the $4.99/pm Essentials plan will see you through all nine episodes.