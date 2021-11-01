It Takes Two and GTA San Andreas lead Xbox Game Pass November updates

The Xbox Game Pass November lineup includes It Takes Two, GTA San Andreas, and Minecraft for PC, with the upcoming racer Forza Horizon 5 also being added to the subscription service at launch.

Forza Horizon 5 is easily the biggest addition of the month – a game so powerful it turned our own Josh West into Count Driftula in his hands-on Forza Horizon 5 preview . It'll be available to Game Pass subscribers on PC, console, and cloud gaming platforms at launch on November 9.

Minecraft PC will kick things off a little earlier tomorrow, November 2, with Game Pass support for the Java and Bedrock editions of the game. This version of the sandbox game will support cross-play with all other versions, including consoles and mobile.

November 4, meanwhile, will see the release of co-op triumph It Takes Two for console, PC, and cloud Game Pass users. As our own Sam Loveridge said in her It Takes Two review , Hazelight's latest is a beautiful and heartfelt adventure that constantly builds on inventive two-player mechanics, delivering one of the most memorable and unique experiences of the year.

To round things out, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition is coming to Game Pass for console players on November 11, on the heels of the newly announced VR version of the storied open-world game.

Here's how the rest of the Xbox Game Pass November games line up:

Unpacking (PC, console, cloud) – November 2

Kill It with Fire (PC, console, cloud) – November 4

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (PC, console, cloud) – November 9

One Step from Eden (PC, console) – November 11