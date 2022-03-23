Why I played Animal Crossing New Horizons every day for two years

Few games have been there for me in the way that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has. Tom Nook's getaway package first whisked us away in March 2020, and over the past two years since then, I've spent time on my island every day. My consistent visits aren't a result of any sort of sense of obligation, or a self-imposed achievement to continue a running streak. Instead, they're born out of a desire to surround myself in the familiar comfort it provides, and maintain a feeling of routine and stability. Animal Crossing: New Horizons may not have the same kind of all-encompassing hold over me, or the world for that matter, as it first did, but it still gives me a space where I can step away from everything – if only for a little while.

Comforting certainty

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Just like the rest of the community, I still yearn for new content to bring some much-needed variety to my simulated world. But even with the lack of updates, I'm still constantly returning to New Horizons. Throughout most of 2020 and 2021, I started off my morning ritual with a 30-minute visit to my little island. Greeting the villagers who are always so happy to see me helped me begin my day with a smile. When things often felt so bleak in real life, Animal Crossing was a ray of sunshine that surrounded me with a comforting warmth. As circumstances changed around me, I started popping in for an evening visit in New Horizons instead. These short nighttime sessions allowed me to unwind and settle in for a bit of "me time".

In the early days, I naturally had so much to do and incrementally work towards. Now, in 2022, I've done everything on offer. While new content could change that, I've come to the realization that it's not really why I've continued to reach for Animal Crossing: New Horizons two years after it launched. In all honesty, I don't even do all that much in it anymore.

I may not be playing for hours on end, and there aren't necessarily goals to aim for or features to discover, but that no longer matters all that much to me. My priorities have shifted. There's a value in knowing that every one of my Animal Crossing: New Horizons sessions will play out the same way each and every time – the routine brings me comfort. Circumstances in reality are ever-changing and uncertain; sometimes it's hard not to feel helpless, hopeless even. But when I load up New Horizons everyday, I know exactly just what to expect, and that I can always count on it as a safe space where everything is just okay. The villagers will always be there to welcome me in. I can run around without a care, and just take joy in the simplicity of island life for a short spell each day.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I can't recall another game that has featured in my day-to-day life for quite as long, or one that has really helped me quite so much. I know I'm certainly far from alone in this. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons made it easier for me to handle particularly tumultuous times, just as it did for so many others during the height of the pandemic. Last year, we looked back on how ubiquitous it became as lockdown started in earnest in the UK and US. It transcended into a platform for social connections, celebrations, and even a talk show as public spaces shut down. While it may no longer be as prevalent as it was, the sandy shores of my island continue to have such a presence in my own life, even if it is just for a little slice of time.

Two years on, I can't help but reflect on just how special this delightful little virtual paradise is. It's reassuring to know that it's always there for me to return to when I need it most. I'm sure there will come a time when I eventually step away from island life. But when I do, I know I'll never forget how much it's made me smile, or how much comfort it's given me over the last few years.

