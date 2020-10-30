Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer release date: When you can play online and co-op

So, you're wondering why you can't play Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer and try some online co-op hacking with your friends. There's a simple answer: it's not out yet. But it is coming to Watch Dogs Legion, and when it arrives it's adding a bunch of co-op and PvP modes, and things to do long after the main campaign has come to an end. Let's take a look now at when Watch Dogs Legion online multiplayer releases, and what you'll be able to do when it arrives.

For more help fighting against Albion, Clan Kelley, and Zero Day, check out our other Watch Dogs Legion guides:

The online multiplayer part of Watch Dogs Legion will arrive on December 3 and allow between 2-4 players to make a mess of Landaan. It'll be part of a post release update that will add new single player stuff but, most importantly, introduce the Watch Dogs Legion online multiplayer elements.

Obviously online multiplayer will be a big part of the Watch Dogs Legion online multiplayer update but what does that actually mean? Well, there will be a co-op version of the open world to explore that's separate to the single player world with co-op missions, and the more challenging co-op Tactical Ops. There's even going to be some PvP action involving fighting Spiderbots. Here's the breakdown:

A free-roam open-world will let you team up with up to four players and explore London. You'll only be able to take part in "side activities" and while Ubisoft aren't giving too much away the co-op world is effectively a separate version of the main game. Almost like an alternate universe.

There are new 2-4 player co-op missions in Watch Dogs Legion to replace the single player objectives. They'll involve "new co-op gameplay mechanics" and let you recruit new people for your multiplayer team.

While it's not clear exactly how the four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions will be different from a normal in-game mission, Ubi say these will "require teamwork and efficiency" however, so they're clearly geared towards working together.

Watch Dogs Legion appears to be adding Robot Wars with its PvP mode. The first player vs player option is called Spiderbot Arena and sees four-to-eight players fighting with armed spiderbots in free-for-all deathmatches. It certainly sounds interesting.

As we mentioned before the Watch Dogs Legion online multiplayer update will arrive on December 3, at which point you'll be able to share your terrible fashion choices and weird mask preferences with your friends.