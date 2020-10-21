Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk jump scares are terrifying players

Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk is bringing the Halloween spirit, but for many of us, it's coming on a wee bit strong. Some of the lootboxes in Warzone are housing an incredibly sinister spirit that will temporarily appear on your screen after you open the box.

Picture this: you're scrambling around Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone trying to get armor plates or a decent weapon and happen upon a lootbox, which you promptly open. Immediately after opening it, a blue-white face flashes in the center of your screen while spooky sounds emit from the box. It's gone before you can even figure out what the hell it is. The first time it happened to me, I was in the middle of being shot in the ass, so I was already on edge and trust me, I screamed louder than I'd like to admit.

The Warzone jump scare is also scaring the crap out of streamers. Popular Warzone player @timthetatman didn't scream when he encountered a haunted lootbox, but he did chastise Call of Duty. "You could kill me. Call of Duty, what are you doing?" he says, while his teammates laugh, "I almost just died on-screen."

WHOS IDEA WAS IT TO PUT JUMP SCARES IN WARZONE... pic.twitter.com/1kEABfkMe2October 20, 2020

Then there's @CouRageJD, who screamed so loud his teammates asked what was going on.

WHY DID CALL OF DUTY ADD JUMP SCARES?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/MmgFlKCxhGOctober 20, 2020

The official Call of Duty Twitter account seems to find our fear hilarious, as it's responding to Tweets featuring the jump scare with ghost emojis, or just "boo." Cheeky bastards.

If you're somehow still interested in opening lootboxes in Warzone in order to get all 16 Trick or Treat boxes, here's all the Warzone Trick or Treat locations . And if you're not in the mood to play Zombie Royale (which is the night variant of Verdansk all the streamers are playing here), there's some great game modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer that will get you in the spooky spirit (I'm especially fond of the Kill Confirmed variant).