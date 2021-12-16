Warner Bros. would "love" to develop more Harry Potter series

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has revealed that the studio would "love" to further explore the world of Harry Potter.

"We would love to develop more original Harry Potter series, and we regularly talk to JK Rowling and her team," Sarnoff said at a conference hosted by Bloomberg (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "It’s got to be right though. Whatever we do has to be true to the canon, and true to the ethos of the Wizarding World, and who Harry is."

Warner Bros. produced all eight Harry Potter movies, as well as the current run of Fantastic Beasts prequel movies – Fantastic Beasts 3 (officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) is due to be released in April 2022.

However, our next venture into the Potter-verse will be to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (AKA Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the US and India) with a reunion of the cast, including leading trio Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

Sarnoff also confirmed at the conference that Warner Bros. has no intention of changing its release plans for 2022 yet. In 2021, the studio's entire slate of movies released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max due to the pandemic, but the day and date streaming model looks like it'll be scrapped next year.

"Have we thought about going back to day and date? Sure, we thought about it, but we have made our commitments to the theaters, to the agents, to the talent," she said. "Everyone was hoping we would be on the other side of the pandemic by now."